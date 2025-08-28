Huntsville Resident Charged With Armed Robbery After Circle K Incident

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested one individual in relation to the armed robbery in Huntsville.

On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at approximately 1:55 a.m., Huntsville OPP responded to a report of a robbery at the Circle K convenience store on Main Street in the Town of Huntsville. The suspect entered the store and demanded the employee empty the register into a plastic bag while brandishing a hunting style knife from his pant pocket.

As a result of the investigation, the OPP has arrested and charged Matthew Black, 25, of the Town of Huntsville with:

· Armed Robbery

· Assault with a Weapon

· Disguise with Intent

The accused was arrested on August 26th, 2025, and was held to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice.

The Huntsville OPP would like to thank the public with their assistance with this investigation.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestopperssdm.com.