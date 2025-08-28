Stolen Silver Recovered, Orillia OPP Charge Two People

Members of the Major Crime Unit (MCU) of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two individuals after an investigation resulted in the seizure of stolen silver bars and coins from the Ottawa area. The silver shipment originated from London, ON, intended for the Royal Canadian Mint in Ottawa, ON.

On August 21, 2025, detectives from the MCU commenced an investigation after being informed of precious metals being sold to a business in the Orillia area. Through investigative efforts and with the assistance of both the Ottawa and London Police Services, detectives were able to determine the precious metals being sold were previously reported stolen earlier this month during the shipment. The total outstanding value was estimated around $160,000. Officers were able to identify suspects and located them in the Orillia area to affect an arrest.

As a result of the investigation, Gilles Saumure, 41-year-old of Ottawa, and Joseph Saumure, 47-year-old of Ottawa, are both facing the following charge:

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

The accused parties were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia at a future court date.

The original theft investigation remains ongoing. The OPP ask any members of the public who may have information contact DC BOTHMAN of the OPP MCU at 705-326-3536, referencing occurrence E251137019.