Muskoka Cottager Raises $22,730 For Urgent Hospital Needs In Fourth 8km Swim Around Tondern Island

Longtime Muskoka cottager Caroline Lewitt has once again shown her commitment to the community, raising an outstanding $22,730 for urgent priorities at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital. Her fundraising swim, held on August 15, more than doubled her original goal of $10,000, thanks to the generosity of the Beaumaris community.

This marks Caroline’s fourth annual swim around Tondern Island, bringing her total contributions since 2020 to an impressive $153,730. The event has become a symbol of her connection to Muskoka and her passion for giving back to the place she calls home each summer.

Caroline, who grew up in both the UK and Canada, spends summers at her family’s cottage on Lake Muskoka. She launched her first swim during the COVID-19 pandemic to support the local hospital. Now a competitive swimmer at Princeton University, Caroline previously represented MUSAC (Muskoka Aquatic Club) at Canadian Nationals for three years and still holds several club records.

“We were so pleased to be part of Caroline’s swim again this year and to witness her determination despite windy, rough conditions on the water. Her efforts and the support of those who joined her are a powerful example of how community members can make a real difference by raising critical funds for local healthcare.” says Kathryn Devlin, Director of Philanthropy at South Muskoka Hospital Foundation. “We hope Caroline will continue this tradition in the future.”