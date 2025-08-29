Local Store Gives Free Garlic Bread For Any Food Bank Donation

Bracebridge, ON — From August 22 to September 6, 2025, customers who bring a donation to the M&M Food Market in Bracebridge will receive a free loaf of garlic bread as part of the store’s ongoing food bank program.

“We’ve had great success in the past with our program,” said store manager Sean Toldy. “We’ve been collecting donations on and off for almost two years now, and every few months we do giveaways for our customers. This month, it’s free garlic bread.”

When the campaign ends, the donations will be converted into frozen meals, which are then collected and stored at Salvation Army South Muskoka Ministries (456 Manitoba Street, Bracebridge) for local families in need. The food bank is open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We’ve worked with Robin, who manages the Food Bank and Family Services, and we applaud her and her whole team for all the work they’ve done for the community,” Sean added. “We’ve been told that many families are struggling and those housed in motels are in desperate need for microwaveable meals.”

Alongside the program, the store is highlighting its 2 lb lasagna, where the regular price is now frozen at $9.99. A classic combination to go along with your garlic bread.

For those who might not know, M&M Food Market offers a variety of frozen meals, meats, seafood, appetizers, and desserts, all made without artificial flavours or colours, with gluten-free and vegetarian options available as well.

“It’s more than just a business,” Sean said. “It’s about making sure every family has something to put on the table, and supporting our community.”

The Bracebridge location, at 295 Wellington Street North, Unit 11, is known for its welcoming customer service and have proudly been operating as a family business for five years. The Toldy family — David, Donna, and Sean — have also been in Muskoka for over 30 years.

“We are blessed to have this community,” Sean said. “We appreciate all our wonderful customers, many of whom have become our close friends over the years. We can’t thank you all enough for your support.”

Don’t miss out on your chance to donate to your local food bank and go home with a great meal of your own.