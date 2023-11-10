Town Of Huntsville Update To Winter Operations Update

November 1 marks the start of Winter Operations, and these control measures go far beyond snow plowing and removal. Huntsville has a lot of outdoor spaces and amenities which require management or winterization ahead of the cold weather.
Here are some of the changes to services residents can expect within the first few weeks of November:
- Hunter’s Bay Trail has been closed for the season
- Portable toilets in most park locations have been removed for winter
- Water services at parks and outdoor town amenities has been shut off
- Roads and parks vehicles have been converted to winter operations
- Locks are closed for the season
- Furniture from parks has been brought in for the season including relocation to Canada Summit Centre for indoor use
- All sport courts at parks will have netting removed, e.g., tennis, pickleball, and be closed for the winter season