Remembrance Day 24-Hour Shoot-A-Thon In Support Of Wounded Warriors Canada

Puck Support and Edges of Muskoka have come together to create the first annual 24-hour shoot-a-thon for mental health this Remembrance Day.

The event is raising funds and awareness for Wounded Warriors Canada, an organization supporting Canadian veterans and first responders who may be struggling with their mental health.

Participants can purchase tickets to shoot pucks at Edges of Muskoka in Bracebridge.

Tickets are sold in 15-minute time slots. Each time slot is $20, plus $5 per additional person in each group. Participants can book their time online.

The main event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 11, and features special guests including Brady Leavold (retired pro hockey player and founder of Puck Support), Coach Chippy (Team Style and Flow), Coach Jeremy (creator of How To Hockey), Aiden Dale (co-founder of Hockey Benders), Austen Alexander (actor and comedian), and Kendra Fisher (retired hockey player and mental health advocate).

All participants will be required to have clean shoes, or they will be asked to remove their shoes before stepping onto the synthetic ice surface. The main event takes places outdoors in the Edges of Muskoka parking lot, so participants are reminded to dress for the occasion.

Guests who do not wish to shoot pucks may still attend – there will be a BBQ, silent auction, and prizes. A moment of silence will also be held in honour of Remembrance Day.

For those who cannot attend, online donations are welcome.