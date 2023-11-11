Police Charge One Person After A Domestic Investigation In Emsdale

Police arrested and charged one person after a domestic investigation.

On Friday September 1, 2023, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), received a report of a domestic dispute in the Town of Emsdale.

The investigation continued with the assistance of the Almaguin Highlands Crime Unit. As a result, a 38-year-old of Sundridge, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following:

· Voyeurism

· Extortion

· Criminal harassment – beset and watch complainant

· Uttering threats – damage property

· Failure to comply with undertaking

The accused was released from custody following a bail hearing. Due to the nature of the incident the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.