Police Charge One Person After A Domestic Investigation In Emsdale

Police arrested and charged one person after a domestic investigation.
On Friday September 1, 2023, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), received a report of a domestic dispute in the Town of Emsdale.
The investigation continued with the assistance of the Almaguin Highlands Crime Unit. As a result, a 38-year-old of Sundridge, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following:
· Voyeurism
· Extortion
· Criminal harassment – beset and watch complainant
· Uttering threats – damage property
· Failure to comply with undertaking
The accused was released from custody following a bail hearing. Due to the nature of the incident the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.