Police Charge One Person After A Domestic Investigation In Emsdale

Muskoka411 Staff
Police arrested and charged one person after a domestic investigation.

On Friday September 1, 2023, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), received a report of a domestic dispute in the Town of Emsdale.  

The investigation continued with the assistance of the Almaguin Highlands Crime Unit. As a result, a 38-year-old of Sundridge, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following:

·      Voyeurism

·      Extortion

·      Criminal harassment – beset and watch complainant

·      Uttering threats – damage property

·      Failure to comply with undertaking

The accused was released from custody following a bail hearing. Due to the nature of the incident the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.  

