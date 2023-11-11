Male Guilty And Fined For Hunting Big Game Without A Licence

Donald Beck of Dowling pleaded guilty to hunting big game without a licence, making a false statement to a conservation officer and making a false statement in a document. He was fined a total of $2,600, suspended from hunting for a total of 10 years and forfeited his firearm to the Crown.

The court heard that on November 2, 2022, in the vicinity of Dowling, Beck had been observed with a high-powered rifle and confirmed to be hunting big game. During the investigation Beck made multiple false statements regarding a fictitious hunting partner with a moose tag to mislead the investigation. Beck was not lawfully party hunting moose nor did he have a moose tag for the current hunting season. It was further discovered during the investigation that Beck misrepresented the responses in his mandatory hunting report that he had not hunted moose in 2022, which was false.

Justice of the Peace Diane Lafleur heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Sudbury, on August 30, 2023.

