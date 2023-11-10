Manna Virtual Food Drive Returns

While November is that middle calendar month wedged between the months reserved for Halloween and Christmas it’s a critical time for Manna Food Bank as we prepare for our busiest time of the year.

Manna welcomes the community friends to join once again in the Virtual Food Drive, from November 13 through the end of the month.

For a second year in a row, Manna is supported by the philanthropy of the Paul and Ruby Erb Fund where each donation will be matched dollar for dollar up to $10,000.00. Paul and Ruby Erb were long time residents of Bracebridge and supported Manna for many years as volunteers.

All the funds collected will be used to purchase food for Manna clients.

Manna supporters can e-transfer to TreasurerManna@gmail.com or visitmannafoodbank.ca and contribute through Canada Helps.

For those preferring traditional means, Manna is always grateful for cheques sent to Box 462, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1T8. Or drop off at Manna’s 345 Ecclestone Drive location, Tuesdays or Fridays between 1 and 4 pm.

Every donation will receive a tax receipt.