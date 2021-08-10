Town Of Gravenhurst Provides Update To Re-Opening

At the upcoming Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, August 10th, Town administration will outline a ‘footprint to re-opening’ for all remaining municipal facilities and services, in accordance with Provincial and local health guidelines. Throughout the pandemic, the Town has taken a cautious and gradual approach to returning to regular in-person activities to ensure the safety and well-being of Town Staff and the community.

“While the Town has maintained a high level of service throughout the pandemic, we believe that with increased health and safety measures and precautions in place at Town facilities, in accordance with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU), we are in a comfortable position to gradually return to in-person operations this fall,” said Glen Davies, Chief Administrative Officer. “All in-person services will initially begin through an appointment basis, while ongoing business will continue to be conducted regularly through phone and email,” he added.

The following timeline provides a schedule of re-opening dates. These dates may be modified at any time due to changes with the pandemic and SMDHU guidelines:

Town Hall September 7, 2021 (post-Labour Day) All staff return to working in the office on full-time basis September 13, 2021 Town Hall services open to the public, via appointment October 12, 2021 (post-Thanksgiving) Town Hall services open to the public, walk-in Other Municipal Facilities Gravenhurst Library Currently open to modified hours at limited capacity YMCA – Gravenhurst Open as of August 3, 2021, with applicable restrictions Graeme Murray Arena/Centennial Centre Office Open with ice by end of August Gravenhurst Opera House TBD

Currently, the Town provides in-person appointments for marriage licenses and commissioning services with all guests required to pre-screen in advance. Regular Council and Committee meetings will continue to be livestreamed for the public until further notice at www.gravenhurst.ca/livestream.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and the Trillium Lakeland School District are focused on providing vaccines to all remaining youth in the community. The clinic will also be open to family members and members of the community seeking their first or second dose. However, youth are asked to pre-register through the Provincial booking portal in advance. Vaccinations will be provided while supplies last.

For the most current Town of Gravenhurst COVID-19 updates, please visit www.gravenhurst.ca/covid19.