Tamarack North Is Hiring An Experienced And Licensed Plumber
‘Bring your passion and skills to work every day, and create something unforgettable.’
Since 1990, Tamarack North earned a reputation as the finest builder of custom, lakefront homes, cottages, and accessory buildings. Tamarack North owes their success to all of the hard-working people who bring their passion and skill to work every day.
Join #TeamTamarack and build a career you’ll be proud of.
EXPERIENCED and LICENSED PLUMBER
JOB TYPE: Sub-Contractor / Year-Round
QUALIFICATIONS: A minimum of 5-years of residential and Commercial experience
SALARY: Approx. Revenue of $140,000+ per year
WORK LOCATION(S): Georgian Bay Islands and Northern Muskoka
Visit the careers page to apply: https://www.tamaracknorth.com/careers