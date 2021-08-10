COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Open In Simcoe Muskoka This Week

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics during the week of Aug. 9 to 15 and individuals looking to receive their first or second dose may attend the clinic on a walk-in basis or book an appointment. The list of locations is updated frequently and individuals should visit the health unit’s website for the current list of hours and locations. The health unit also continues to work with community partners to hold one-time SMDHU pop-up vaccination clinics throughout the region, which do not require an appointment. Pop-up clinic details will be shared through the health unit’s social media accounts.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available to Simcoe Muskoka residents age 12 years and up and needing their first or second dose. Second doses must be 28 days after a first dose mRNA vaccine or eight weeks after a first dose of AstraZeneca with informed consent. No appointment is necessary, while supplies last.

When attending a clinic, individuals are encouraged to dress for the weather as they may be required to wait outdoors before entering the clinic. They are also reminded to bring a health card, a list of any medications they are taking, wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm and bring any assistive devices as needed (e.g., scooter, wheelchair, cane).

Health unit staff may also be providing vaccines in the community at beaches, parks, farmer’s markets, sports complexes and outdoor retail areas, making it easier than ever to get vaccinated. Whether at a clinic or out in the community, SMDHU staff providing vaccinations will be wearing blue COVID-19 Vaccine t-shirts and their SMDHU employee badge for identification. Residents and visitors aged 12 years and older are encouraged to add getting their COVID-19 vaccines to their summer to do list – before the start of the school year and the arrival of cooler fall weather brings people indoors.

For more information about how to prepare for your vaccination and what to expect upon arrival at the clinic, please visit our COVID-19 pages at www.smdhu.org/COVID19.