Police Searching For Person Of Interest In Tiny Township

Southern Georgian Bay OPP along with members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP K-9 and OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) are searching for a person of interest in Tiny Township after being called to a Tiny Township residence for an injury investigation at 7:23 a.m. August 10, 2021.

Officers are searching in an area bounded by Nicole Boulevard, Tiny Beaches Road South and Concession 4 of Tiny Township for a person of interest described as follows- male white, 5′ 9″ tall, thin build, long unkept blond hair with a goatee, wearing cargo shorts, T-Shirt, red running shoes.

This male may also be in possession of a compound bow and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone who may have seen this person or knows of his whereabouts is to not approach him and to contact the OPP at 911 or 1-888-310-1122 in regards to this investigation.