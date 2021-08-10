Male Wanted On A Canada Wide Warrant

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Statutory Release.

Ryan Phillips is described as a black male, 35 years of age, 6’2 (188cm), 176 lbs (80kgs) with black hair and brown eyes.

He is currently serving a Two year and Eleven month sentence for Robbery Using a Firearm, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Carry Concealed Weapon, FTC Probation-4 counts,

The offender is known to frequent the Greater Hamilton Area.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.