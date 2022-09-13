Town Of Gravenhurst Offering Opportunity For Residents To Share Condolences

Those looking to share their feelings over the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II can now do so at Gravenhurst Town Office until Wednesday, September 21st.

The Town is providing a book of condolences that recognizes the long-serving monarch who passed away last week at the age of 96.

The book is located in the main lobby at the Gravenhurst Municipal Office at 3-5 Pineridge Gate and available for members of the community to sign during regular business hours, Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“The Town of Gravenhurst joins all Canadians and people around the world in offering our condolences to the Royal Family as they mourn the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. Thank you to her family for sharing such a great leader with us. Rest in Peace Your Majesty, it is well deserved,” said Mayor Paul Kelly.

The signed book of condolences will eventually be sent to the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace on behalf of the citizens of Gravenhurst.

The Federal Government is also inviting Canadians to sign and view an online book of condolences on the Canadian Heritage Website.