MP Scott Aitchison Releases Statement On Passing Of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada, MP Scott Aitchison constituency office of 15 Northland Lane Huntsville will be closed September 19,2022. A national commemorative ceremony will be held at Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa. The ceremony will be broadcast live and available on digital media platforms.

As a tribute to Her Majesty The Queen, the Parliament Building will be illuminated in royal blue and the Royal Cypher projected on the Peace Tower from dusk to dawn throughout the mourning period. The colour blue unites the viceregal family and is featured on all the viceregal flags of Canada. The royal blue hue also draws a parallel with the blue jewels worn by Her Majesty The Queen on her last official Canadian portrait.

His Majesty The King automatically became Sovereign of Canada on the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Members of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada assembled at Rideau Hall on Saturday, September 10, to proclaim the accession of the new Sovereign. The date of The King’s coronation will be announced at a later date by Buckingham Palace.

Visit the Canadian Heritage commemorative website for information on commemorative events, to sign a virtual book condolences, and to learn more about Her Majesty The Queen and her long relationship with Canada. A commemorative portrait and a commemorative card can be downloaded from this site.