Huntsville Launches Community Recognition Public Benefit Program

Huntsville is fortunate to have many dedicated not-for-profit and grassroot organizations that provide services and support to our community. To recognize how much these organizations contribute to the Town’s vibrancy, inclusivity and responsiveness, the Town of Huntsville has launched a Community Recognition Public Benefit Program.

This program allows residents an opportunity to recognize local organizations by submitting a request for consideration on the Community Recognition Public Benefit Program website page at Huntsville.ca. Organizations selected for recognition will receive representation on Huntsville.ca, the Wall of Recognition and/or the digital display at the Canada Summit Centre.

“Our community wouldn’t be what it is today, without the support, programs and volunteers of so many not-for-profit organizations,” notes, Simone Babineau, Director of Community Services for the Town of Huntsville. “This new program is a way for the Town of Huntsville to provide appreciation and show the value they bring to residents and visitors.”

In May, Town Council recognized two very important organizations in Huntsville with the first-ever Community Partner Recognition to Kiwanis Club of Huntsville Muskoka and the Rotary Club of Huntsville.

For more information on the Recognition program, please visit Huntsville.ca or contact Trish.Conley-Knight@huntsville.ca