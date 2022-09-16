Town Of Bracebridge Opens Grant Applications To Support Tourism And Community Development

Starting today, the Town of Bracebridge is accepting applications for two community grant opportunities, one to support local festivals and events and the other for community development. These investments will help support the local community and economy in its ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event Tourism Grant

Local festivals and events help drive tourism and associated economic impacts to the town and support community engagement. The Event Tourism Grant is an annual funding program for festivals, events and sporting events that demonstrate a positive impact for Bracebridge, providing an economic return to the town’s tourism sector. Eligible funding is not to exceed 33% of the overall event budget, up to a maximum of $5,000.

To be eligible to apply, events must be hosted in Bracebridge during the 2023 calendar year and demonstrate the Town’s three tourism pillars: taste, create and live. Applications are being accepted until November 4, 2022.

For eligibility and application information for the Event Tourism Grant, visit bracebridge.ca/eventgrants.

Community Grant Program

The Town of Bracebridge recognizes the valuable contributions being provided by not-for-profit organizations and other community groups to the residents of Bracebridge. The Community Grant Program demonstrates the Town’s ongoing commitment to working with organizations that provide beneficial projects and services by providing one-time funding opportunities.

Grant applications are evaluated on the following criteria:

Organizational mission;

Volunteer participation;

Other sources of revenue;

Proposed use of requested funds; and

Relevance to Bracebridge.

Results of the evaluation are used to determine the funding allocation distributed to successful applicants. In 2022, the Community Grant Program distributed over $9,000 to eligible organizations.

To be eligible to apply, organizations must demonstrate that funds will go towards supporting a specific project within the 2023 calendar year that directly benefits residents. Applications are being accepted until November 4, 2022.

For eligibility and application information for the Community Grant Program, visit bracebridge.ca/communitygrants.

“As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s vital that we provide ongoing assistance to the events and organizations that support and celebrate our community. Bracebridge is home to a variety of festivals and events that bring us together and positively impact our local economy and tourism sector. Now more than ever it’s important that we support one another as we look to the future. The Town of Bracebridge is committed to fostering community wellness and cultural vitality and is pleased to offer these funding opportunities again this year in our commitment to positively impacting our town.” – Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge