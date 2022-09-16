Township Launches CIP Business Incentive Programs

The Township of Muskoka Lakes is excited to announce that the Community Improvement Plan (CIP) Business Incentive Programs for the communities of Bala and Port Carling are officially open for applications.

The recently completed CIP included the provision of incentive programs to assist the private sector to stimulate redevelopment and facilitate property improvements.

“The Township is thrilled to launch incentive programs for the private sector to encourage reinvestment in privately owned properties located in the CIP areas,” said Mayor Harding. “It is anticipated that these investments will have a tremendous impact on the Township’s economy.”

There are a number of different business incentive programs including: Attainable/Employee Housing, Shoreline Structures, Building and Mechanical Upgrades, Accessibility and Façade Upgrades; and Ecological Space Improvements.

An information session will be held via Zoom on September 21st at 9:00 a.m. for those interested in learning more. Registration is required for the information session. More information is on Engage Muskoka Lakes – www.engagemuskokalakes.ca/cip and more information about each of these programs can be found on the Township website.