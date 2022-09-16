Investigation Leads To Drug Charges For Midland Resident

Seizure Nets Drugs, Cash, Edged Weapon

As a result of an ongoing police investigation, Southern Georgian Bay OPP made a vehicle stop just before 3 p.m. September 15, 2022 on Young Street, Midland resulting in the arrest of the passenger who was known to police.

Officers conducted a roadside investigation and seized a sharp edged weapon, Canadian currency along with a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Charged in relation to this investigation is Ian Peabody 37 years of Midland with the following offences.

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused was held for bail court and will appear at a later date before the Ontario Court of Justice.

Anyone having knowledge of drug or property related investigations is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at https://www.crimestopperssdm.com/ Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.