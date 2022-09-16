Impaired Driver Caught Going 151 km/h On Hwy. 400 In Oro-Medonte

When members of the OPP Central Region SAVE Team are not on our trails or waterways, they will often work on our provincial roadways to promote safe and responsible diving.

On Wednesday September 14, 2022, at 3:45 p.m., while conducting speed enforcement on Highway 400 in Oro-Medonte Twp, the Central Region SAVE team officer observed a vehicle travelling 151 km/h in a posed 100 km/h zone and conducted a traffic stop.

The officer further noticed signs of impairment from the driver. The driver was arrested at the scene and subsequently registered three times the legal limit of alcohol.

A 32-year-old individual from Tay Township has been charged with:

Operation while impaired

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 pls)

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed

Drive while under suspension

Driving motor vehicle with unsealed container of liquor LLCA

Police did not release the name of the accused. The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on the 4th of October 2022.