Purple Banners Flying Again In Muskoka

Get ready to see purple banners flying all throughout Muskoka with the relaunch of ARTrail Muskoka on Saturday, September 17. This fall, plan a scenic tour to take in the colour and the artistry of our Region. Borrowing from the success of a similar trail in British Columbia, the organizing committee drew together thirty-two artists for this year-round art experience.

ARTrail Muskoka provides an online resource of artist information and contacts, plus a map listing the location of participating studios and artist-run galleries. Each artist operates on independent hours, so when you see a purple banner, the artist is open for business. It’s that simple; “When it’s out, we’re open!” We do recommend calling ahead.

ARTrail Muskoka was initiated to offer local artists more exposure to the public. Art lovers can now find and connect with our diverse and vibrant art community all year long!

To plan your art experience, pick up a rack card at Muskoka Tourism (on Hwy 11 south of Gravenhurst), Ontario Tourism (on Hwy 11 in Barrie), and Muskoka Chambers of Commerce. Scan the QR code on the card to access the ARTrail Muskoka website. For more information, email muskokaartrail@gmail.com, visit www.ARTrailMuskoka.ca, Facebook and Instagram.