Muskoka Lakes Chamber Invites You To Meet Election Candidates Sept, 29

The Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce welcomes Chamber Members and all voters to take part in the upcoming All Candidates Forum on September 29 at Glen Orchard Public School. You’ll be able to ask questions to Candidates one-on-one in the first hour, followed by a fireside chat with the Mayoral candidates Phil Harding and Peter Kelley on stage.

“As the leading voice of business, the Chamber’s focused on shining a light on our region’s business and economic development needs,” said Randy Heyd, Chair of the Chamber Board of Directors. “Voters can still meet all candidates individually and ask them any question,” he continued. “We want to ensure every voter has an equal chance to be heard.”

First, the Chamber wants to hear from you and they’re asking everyone to visit muskokalakesbusiness.ca to submit business and economic development related questions. Not only will these questions be answered live by the Mayoral candidates, but all candidates will be asked to answer them in writing so they can be shared back to the community through the Chamber and local media. The mayoral portion of the evening will be moderated by journalist Matt Driscoll.

“By taking part, our Chamber Members and the general public can help influence and become more aware of working conditions in our community, whether they are a business or a non-profit organization. We hope our Members and all voters can join us, and most importantly, that all eligible voters exercise their right to vote,” said Norah Fountain, Chamber Executive Director. Electronic voting begins on October 17.

The Chamber asks you to take note of these dates:

September 24, 12pm is the Deadline for questions to be submitted online. It only takes a minute or two to enter your questions, anonymously, and rank the issues important to you. September 29, 6:30PM-9pm is the ALL CANDIDATES BUSINESS FORUM at Glen Orchard Public School

There will be one All Candidates Meeting only with all Muskoka Lakes candidates at Glen Orchard Public School, 6:30pm-9pm. Please RSVP (appreciated but not necessary) to admin@muskokalakeschamber.ca to help us with room set up. Admission is free.

To learn more, visit the Chamber’s election information site, muskokalakesbusiness.ca, or contact Norah Fountain at 705-762-5663 or email info@muskokalakeschamber.ca