Almaguin Highlands OPP Say Several Election Signs Damaged Or Stolen

The Almaguin Highlands OPP would like to remind residents that damaging or stealing election signs is a criminal offence.

Members of the Almaguin Highlands Detachment have investigated several incidents where candidate election signs have been damaged or stolen from several different municipalities including Strong, Sundridge and Machar Township.

Anyone who damages a sign is guilty of the criminal offence of mischief, while stealing the signs brings a charge of theft.

Police are asking anyone who may have witness anything in relation to election signs to call police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.