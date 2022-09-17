Muskoka Lakes Illuminates Municipal Buildings As Tribute To Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

On Thursday the Township of Muskoka Lakes began illuminating the Municipal Office and Torrance Community Centre in royal blue in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8th, 2022. The northwest corner of the Municipal Office and the Torrance Community Centre will be illuminated from September 15th – September 19th from sunset – sunrise each day.

“We wish to extend our deepest condolences to The Royal Family on behalf of the Township of Muskoka Lakes,” said Mayor Phil Harding. “Our thoughts are with the King and all members of The Royal Family during this time.”

The Township joins the national initiative lead by the Department of Canadian Heritage, to illuminate buildings and places visited in Canada by Her Majesty. This nation-wide initiative, is a strong visual tribute highlighting the important connection between Her Majesty and the nation.

While Queen Elizabeth II did not visit the Municipal Office directly, during her visit to Muskoka on July 4th, 1959, she did pass through Torrance.

The royal blue is inspired from the blue that is found in all the viceregal flags of Canada, a colour that unites the vice regal family. The royal blue hue also mimics the shade of the jewels worn by Her Majesty in her last official Canadian portrait.

Flags at all Township facilities were lowered to half-mast on September 8th in mourning and recognition of Her Majesty’s decades-long service as Canada’s Head of State.

For more information on this initiative and honouring Her Majesty visit Canada.ca or follow the government Facebook, Twitter or Instagram channels to share messages, stories and memories.