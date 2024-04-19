Town Of Bracebridge Offers Free Sandbags

Due to recent increased amounts of precipitation, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a flood watch for Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District until Friday, April 26. Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to varying degrees as lake/river levels start to rise in response to significant precipitation.

Sandbags

A limited supply of free sand and sandbags are available for filling at the Municipal Office at 1000 Taylor Court for personal use. Sandbags can be placed around lower-level doors and windows to help prevent water from entering a home, or around propane tanks or other vulnerable infrastructure. Private contractors can also provide additional resources and support.

Take action to protect your property

Property owners are encouraged to take the necessary steps to protect their property and minimize potential damage due to flooding.

Secure all outdoor property including docks and outdoor furniture to prevent them from becoming debris in the river and potentially limiting the flow of water;

Ensure sump-pumps and outdoor drainage systems are working properly;

Unplug electrical appliances – DO NOT do so if you are wet or standing in water;

Move any valuables and/or important documents to higher levels of your home and store them in water-proof containers; and

Move any household chemicals to higher levels of your home so they do not contaminate the water.

For more information on protecting your property from flooding, visit bracebridge.ca/emergencypreparedness.

Road Safety

Public Works crews continue to monitor local roadways and municipally owned infrastructure. Due to changing water levels, road closures and cautions may be implemented. Exercise extreme caution when driving in changing weather conditions and obey all on-road signage and barriers.

For more information on road closures in Bracebridge, visit:

To report any concerns, please email publicworks@bracebridge.ca.