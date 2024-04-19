Downtown Huntsville Sidewalk Repair Work Starts The Week Of April 22, 2024

Required sidewalk repair work on Main St. in downtown Huntsville, including replacement of some of the sidewalk panels installed during the Diggin’ Downtown construction project, will commence the week of April 22, 2024. There will be impacts to traffic, parking, and pedestrian access in the downtown area.

In order to complete this work, Main St. will require temporary single lane closures throughout the day and slower commute times can be expected. Street parking on Main St. will not be available in the construction area. Motorists are encouraged to make use of nearby public parking lots (including Canada Summit Centre) and side streets (where applicable) – please see Town of Huntsville Parking Map. Note that the parking lot on High St. will have reduced capacity due to construction equipment staging in the southeast corner. Pedestrians are encouraged to note and follow the posted signage to ensure safety.

The sidewalk repair work is expected to take 2-3 weeks and is scheduled to be completed by the middle of May.

The Town, District, and contractor will work together to ensure businesses and residents in the area are aware of timelines, parking impacts and maintaining pedestrian access. The District has also coordinated with EMS and the School Board regarding impacts to transportation routes.

The Diggin’ Downtown project is in the warranty period. Sidewalk repair works will be completed under the original contract, with no additional cost to the taxpayer.