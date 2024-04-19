Serious Collision On Hwy. 12 In Orillia

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a motor vehicle collision at Highway 12 and Forest avenue in the City of Orillia.

On April 18, 2024, about 12:28 p.m., Orillia OPP, along with Orillia Fire, and County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle. An injured driver was extricated from the passenger vehicle by firefighters and paramedics. ORNGE Air was dispatched and transported a 27-year-old male to a Toronto area trauma centre with life threatening injuries. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured. The OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) have attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

At this point in time the investigation is ongoing. No further details to be released at this time.

The Orillia OPP request that any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or have dash cam footage of the collision, please call the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122.