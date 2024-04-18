Pancake Breakfast At Muskoka Maple Festival: A Delicious Opportunity All For A Good Cause!

The Muskoka Maple Festival, set to take place on Saturday, April 27th, will feature a mouthwatering Pancake Breakfast at the corner of Main St. and West St. South, Huntsville from 9am – 1pm. Hosted by the Rotary People of Action Huntsville, this event promises a delightful morning filled with fluffy pancakes, savoury sausages, local maple syrup, and a choice of beverages, all for the great price of $10 (cash only).

Incoming President Caroline Marshall expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, “Community bonding and delicious food provide an opportunity for families and friends to come together, socialize, and have fun while enjoying delicious food. Community members can enjoy a wholesome meal while supporting a meaningful cause. You will also get to meet the Rotary volunteers who take pride in serving their community by fostering great memories in Muskoka. The syrup is the real deal sourced locally and generously donated by Sugarbush Hill Maple Farm.”

Entertaining guests will be ‘Todd & Robyn’, husband and wife duo playing guitar and singing soulful harmonies mixed with lively tambourine from 10am – 12pm.

Up for some friendly competition? The Pancake Politic Palooza has Huntsville Mayor, Nancy Alcock, MPP Graydon Smith and MP Scott Aitchison pitted against each other in this jovial flapjack flipping contest.

The Pancake Breakfast aims to not only satisfy taste buds but also contribute to the local community. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit local organizations, individuals, and community projects in need, making it a win-win for attendees and the town of Huntsville alike. By participating in this event, attendees are not only treating themselves to a delicious meal but also contributing to a stronger, more vibrant Huntsville.

Don’t miss this opportunity to indulge in delectable pancakes while supporting a worthy cause. Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 27th, and join us at the Muskoka Maple Festival Pancake Breakfast!