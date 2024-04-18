$349,900 OTF Grow Grant Helped Protect More Of Georgian Bay’s Unique Environment

On Friday, MPP Graydon Smith met with representatives of the Georgian Bay Land Trust to celebrate the work that was done with a $349,900 Grow grant that was used to conduct strategic ecosystem mapping to identify the most important lands for environmental protection. The three-year grant, awarded in 2020, also helped the group to conduct outreach to priority landowners to inform them of the significance of their land and the conservation options available to them.

“The dedication of the Georgian Bay Land Trust to preserving the natural beauty of Georgian Bay is something I’m proud to see in my riding,” said Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith. “By investing in the conservation of these significant lands, the Ontario Government is showing our commitment to environmental protection and preservation. Thank you to the Georgian Bay Land Trust for their continued efforts.”

Funds from the grant were used over this period to help with a number of staffing positions, as well as hosting workshops, communications and advertising, equipment rentals, developing information materials and helping with some key administrative costs.

“The preservation of large tracts of unfragmented forests and wetlands is critical to maintaining the long-term health of the Georgian Bay environment,” said Bill Lougheed, Executive Director of the Georgian Bay Land Trust. “Many of these important places are privately owned, and conservation offers a win-win opportunity for landowners looking to protect their land and save on taxes. This support from the Ontario Trillium Foundation has been instrumental in helping us spread the word and protect more important habitats.”

The Georgian Bay Land Trust is a registered charity dedicated to protecting wilderness lands along eastern Georgian Bay and the North Channel, through strategic conservation planning, land securement, stewardship, research, and education. The Land Trust currently protects 76 ecologically significant properties stretching from Port Severn to the North Channel, totaling over 9,000 acres.

“Non-profit organizations across Ontario deliver programming that makes a difference,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “That’s why funding that my ministry is providing through the OTF is so important. Our government wants to ensure that these programs and spaces remain the heart of communities across our province.”

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Ontario government with a mission to build healthy and vibrant communities across the province. Last year, OTF invested more than $110M into 1,044 community projects and multi-sector partnerships. Projects aim to enhance economic well-being, foster more active lifestyles, support child and youth development, provide spaces for people to come together and connect, and create a more sustainable environment. Visit otf.ca to learn more.