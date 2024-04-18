Sandbag Resources Now Available In Gravenhurst

In an effort to support residents experiencing high water issues the Town of Gravenhurst has placed sandbag resources at two locations in the community.

A limited supply of filled sandbags are available at each site. Additionally, at each location the town has placed sand and empty bags that people can fill.

The locations are as follows:

Severn River Road East (at the turnaround).

Sunshine Court (at the turnaround).

Sand and empty bags that people can fill are also available at the Town of Gravenhurst Public Works Yard, 1054 Crawford Rd.

Residents are advised that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has issued a Water Safety Bulletin and a Flood Watch. See our website for details.