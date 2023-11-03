Town Launches Next Intake For Terence Haight Grant Program

The Town of Gravenhurst is now accepting Terence Haight grant applications.

“The town established the Terence Haight Financial Assistance Program to provide limited financial help to community groups and organizations within the municipality,” Mayor Heidi Lorenz said. “The intent of the annual grant program is to assist with activities, special events or with an improvement to an organization’s assets.”

“This is a great opportunity to potentially access a source of funding that can help a group or organization achieve an objective,” economic development coordinator Jennifer Brockett said. “Staff are available to assist with application packages, if required.”

Applications are considered by the town’s Community Grants Committee and ultimately approved by council.

For 2023, the town awarded nearly $30,000 in funding through the grant program.

Recipients included Gravenhurst Against Poverty, GHS Gryphtech Robotics Club, the Gravenhurst branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, Ryde Community Co-op, and TimberBeast Productions.

The deadline to apply for a Terence Haight grant is at 4 p.m. on Dec. 15.