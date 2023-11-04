Hundreds Of Beer Cases From Quebec Bound For An Ontario Wedding Seized By OPP

Officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have seized three hundred twenty-six cases of beer after responding to a disabled vehicle on Highway 401.

On November 1, 2023, at approximately 2:10 p.m., L&A OPP was dispatched to a traffic hazard for a rental van with a blown tire on the shoulder of Hwy 401 WB in the area of mile marker 522. Police attended the area and found rim marks driving down Hwy 401 on the WB shoulder. The marks eventually became flatter indicating the rim was worn off and the vehicle was now running on the hub. The van was located approximately 1 km west of Highway 37. A traffic stop was initiated as the van was still moving. The rear left wheel was beginning to smoke from heat. The vehicle did stop for police without incident. When speaking with the driver police noticed 4 cases of beer in the front passenger seat area. All of the cases had only French language on the box. When questioned about the beer the driver was evasive. When confronted about the transportation of the beer from Quebec the driver again became evasive. A further search of the vehicle for liquor found the entire back of the van filled with beer cases. When unloaded the final count was 326 cases of 24 beer various brands with bottles and cans.

The driver had admitted that the liquor was not purchased at or through an authorized outlet for the sale of liquor in Ontario. He further admitted that the beer was for a wedding and not for his personal use. The van had been observed driving on the shoulder with the rim worn down to the hub in an unsafe condition. The driver was charged with unlawfully possessing liquor, unlawfully purchasing liquor, and operate unsafe vehicle with a provincial court date to speak to the charges. The liquor was seized and the van was towed from the highway.

Individuals are permitted to bring any quantity of beverage alcohol into Ontario on their person from other Canadian provinces or territories, as long as it is for personal consumption and not for re-sale or commercial use