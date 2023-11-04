Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Child Care Centre At Glen Orchard Public School

Article / Photo Courtesy: TLDSB

On November 3, representatives from Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) were joined by Member of Provincial Parliament Graydon Smith, the Mayor of Bracebridge and Deputy District Chair Rick Maloney, as well as representatives from the District Municipality of Muskoka and Muskoka Lakes Preschool for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new child care centre at Glen Orchard Public School (GOPS).

Funded by the Government of Ontario Ministry of Education, the new facility will offer 36 new spaces for toddler to preschool aged children, which is in addition to the 20 spaces currently being operated by Muskoka Lakes Preschool.

“I am thrilled to see that we continue to invest in child care spaces. It is because of the great partnership between TLDSB, the District Municipality of Muskoka, and Muskoka Lakes Preschool that this centre is able to serve our community,” shared Maloney.

Chair of the Board, Bruce Reain, acknowledged the history of GOPS having originally opened in 1958, when the one-room school houses in Glen Orchard, Foot’s Bay, Minett, Port Sandfield, Southwood, Torrance, and Walker’s Point were closed to combine the students of the area into one school. He also spoke about the beautiful 50-acre property and that the school greatly benefits from the Wahta Mohawks First Nation community.

This project was initially approved by the Ministry of Education in 2018 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn’t until July 2022 that the renovation began. Working within the footprint of the school, the renovation transformed some classrooms into child care spaces.