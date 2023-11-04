Celebrate The Holidays At Bracebridge’s Festival Of Lights

Holiday magic returns to Downtown Bracebridge with the annual Festival of Lights, brought to you by the Town of Bracebridge and the Downtown Bracebridge Business Improvement Area (BIA). Get into the festive spirit at an array of family-friendly events and activities.

Moonlight Shopping Party and Street Festival

Friday, November 17, 6 to 9 p.m.

Stock up on holiday gifts and treats at this late-night shopping event and street festival. Sip on a hot chocolate while you stroll from shop to shop to enjoy the living holiday window displays, fireworks, children’s activities, and so much more. Don’t forget to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Fill-a-Cruiser toy drive.

Self-Guided Festivities

All day Friday, November 24 to Saturday, December 2

Bring your keen eye while you roam around Downtown Bracebridge in a game of Elf on the Shelf hide and seek! Elves will be located in select downtown businesses; spot them all for a chance to win one of three $50 gift cards. For more chances to win, take part in the Hot Cocoa Trail at participating downtown locations. Get your holiday shopping done and support local with late night shopping on Friday evenings until 8 p.m.

Santa Claus Parade

Friday, December 1, 6 p.m.

Santa Claus is coming to town! Celebrate the season and start the countdown to Christmas with the Santa Claus parade, brought to you by the Rotary Club of Bracebridge/Muskoka Lakes. The parade will start at 6 p.m. and make its way along Manitoba Street.

For more information and a full listing of events, visit bracebridge.ca/festivalsandevents and facebook.com/VisitTheBridge.

“Downtown Bracebridge comes alive during the holidays, and I look forward to it every year. Join me in celebrating the season and our vibrant community at the annual Festival of Lights. Come together to enjoy the family-friendly events and start your holiday shopping while supporting our local downtown businesses. See you there!”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge