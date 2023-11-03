Township Of Tiny Volunteer Firefighters Are ‘Mo’-tivated To Grow Moustaches, Awareness, And Funds For Men’s Health

The Township of Tiny’s Volunteer Firefighters are partnering with the Midland, Penetanguishene, and Tay Fire Departments again this year for the annual Southern Georgian Bay Firefighters’ Movember campaign that takes place during the month of November.

The campaign uses the moustache as a branding symbol and focuses on raising awareness and money for men’s health initiatives such as mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

“Movember provides an opportunity for the community to really come together and support vital, lifesaving research and initiatives through these donations,” said Dave Flewelling, Director of Fire and Emergency Services/Fire Chief. “It also allows space for those tough conversations that we need to be having with our friends and loved-ones – that it is important to get screened, that it is okay to reach out, and that we encourage them to do both”.

This year, the Team Captain for Tiny ’s Movember campaign, Samantha Barnett, got started early by planning a charity golf tournament in September, raising approximately $9000 to kickstart 2023’s fundraising efforts. To learn more about the firefighters participating, or to donate to the Southern Georgian Bay Firefighters’ campaign goal, visit www.tiny.ca/fire.

Thanks to the community’s support, the Southern Georgian Bay Firefighters team has led the fundraising charge for Movember, earning the highest-ranking titles of top Canadian Fire Department and Global Fire Department for two years in a row, as well as the top fundraising spots for Fire Chief, Firefighter, and female in Canada. In 2022, the team of North Simcoe firefighters raised a total of $68,606.

“Movember funds over 300 projects in Canada, all for prevention, early detection, and awareness. This is a really good time to discuss your health and have conversations about it; remember that it accounts for 365 days a year and not just the month of November,” said Samantha Barnett, Tiny Volunteer Firefighter and Team Captain for Tiny. “We have several events planned this year such as boot drives, a trivia night, ‘Hot Mo’s’ (a hot chicken wing eating contest), and physical challenges that some of the firefighters have signed up for to raise funds. We hope the community will come out to support the cause”.

For more information on upcoming Movember events, visit www.tiny.ca/events.