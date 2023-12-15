Toronto Rapper Facing Multiple Drug Trafficking Charges In Orillia

Members of the Orillia Detachments Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple drug trafficking related charges after lengthy investigation involving multiple agencies and units.

In the summer of 2023, Orillia CSCU commenced an investigation looking into an individual who was believed to be heavily involved in the street level drug trade in the City of Orillia.

The OPP utilizing multiple investigative techniques and an individual was identified. The suspect, a gang affiliated rap music artist, with a popular social media following recruited youths and used them as a means to push harmful drugs into the City of Orillia. The suspect who was on house arrest for prior firearm related charges was actively involved and responsible for a significant amount of cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other drugs entering the city.

Orillia CSCU was assisted by OPP Orillia Major Crime, Toronto Police Intelligence, OPP Central Region Intelligence, OPP Physical Surveillance Unit (PSU), and the Greater Toronto Golden Horseshoe Provincial Operation Intelligence Bureau.

On December 13, 2023, the Orillia OPP CSCU, assisted by the Orillia OPP Community Mobilization Unit (CMU), arrested the suspect.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

Suspected fentanyl 707 grams

Suspected cocaine 811 grams

20 suspected oxycodone pills

Approximately $25,000 in Canadian currency

Taurus 9mm handgun

Bersa .380 caliber handgun

2019 Land Rover

8 Cellular devices

2 “Wass Gang” diamond rings

4 gold and diamond pendants

3 Rolex watches

A patek watch

Money counter

Digital scale

Two bullet proof vests

A firearm magazine

A 28-year-old from York, Gaddiel Ledinek, has been charged with:

Trafficking – Cocaine

Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Oxycodone

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000

Conspiracy to Commit an indictable offence

Failure to Comply with Release Order x 4

The accused was held in police custody pending a bail hearing.