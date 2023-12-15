Orillia OPP Seize Drugs During Assault Investigation

On December 13, 2023, at about 3:20 p.m., officers of the Orillia OPP were called to investigate an assault that had occurred at a public building in the City of Orillia. Patrol officers were joined by the Orillia OPP Community Mobilization Unit (CMU) to assist with the investigation.

While at a local public building, the investigation revealed there was a victim of a minor assault, and that the suspect left the area before OPP arrived. While the investigation was still ongoing, the suspect returned to the location of the incident and was soon after arrested.

As a result of the arrest, a quantity of drugs was seized by police from the suspect.

The following was seized:

Suspected fentanyl 160.9 grams

Suspected methamphetamine 118.9 grams

Suspected cocaine 43 grams

Suspected cannabis 10.4 grams

A 16-year-old from North York has been charged with:

YPC Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

YPC Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

YPC Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

YPC Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

YPC Assault

The name of the involved young person will not be released due to provisions contained in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.