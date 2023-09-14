Toronto Police Asked To Investigate Incident Involving Orillia OPP Officer

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is aware of a video on social media, showing an interaction involving members of the Orillia OPP Detachment and an adult male, which occurred on Mississaga Street East in the City of Orillia on September 9, 2023.

Upon review of a complaint regarding the conduct of OPP officers involved in this matter, to ensure an independent investigation into the concerns raised and the associated allegations, the OPP has sought the assistance of Toronto Police Service (TPS) with investigating this matter.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or the circumstances prior to it, is asked to contact the Toronto Police – Professional Standards at 416-808-2800.