Early Morning Disturbance At An Orillia Bar Leads To Charges

The Orillia OPP say they have charged a male with public intoxication and resisting arrest after being called to a local bar.

On September 9, 2023, shortly before 3 am, responding officers were called to an establishment on Mississauga Street East in the City of Orillia by a patron at that location.

During the investigation and after repeated attempts by officers to peacefully resolve the situation, the person who initially called the OPP was arrested for public intoxication and to prevent a further breach of the peace.

Michael Foucault 33-years-old from Toronto has been charged with:

· Public Intoxication

· Resist Arrest

· Assaulting Police Officer with Intent to Resist Arrest – two counts

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on October 24, 2023.

“The OPP is aware that a privately recorded video of an incident was made available to the public through social media. This incident is an example of calls our officers respond to when individuals resist arrest. This video captures only a portion of the event and shows the responding officer selecting the most appropriate use of force option to address the immediate situation, exposing the subject, public and officer to the lowest level of risk.” Police said in a press release

Click Here to see the photos and videos that were posted online.