Significant Rainfall Tonight Into Tuesday For Several Areas

Rainfall warning issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Current details:

Significant rainfall expected tonight into Tuesday.

Hazard:

Rain, heavy at times, with local rainfall amounts near 50 mm possible.

Timing:

Tonight through Tuesday.

Discussion:

A few showers are expected to develop this afternoon through this evening. Heavier rainfall will push into the region overnight and is expected to ease to scattered showers Tuesday afternoon. Local rainfall amounts near 50 mm will be possible by the time the rain clears the region late Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.