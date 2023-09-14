Orillia Resident Faces Several Drug Trafficking Related Charges

The Orillia Detachments Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple drug trafficking related charges in an early morning search warrant execution.

On September 14, 2023, Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with assistance from Orillia Offender Management and Apprehension Program unit (OMAP) arrested one individual after executing an early morning search warrant. One individual who attempted to flee has been charged with multiple drug trafficking charges after a large quantity of drugs and weapons were seized from the home on Colborne Street in Orillia.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

· 866 grams Methamphetamine

· 36 grams Cocaine

· 390 grams Psilocybin

· 4 kilograms of Cannabis

· Knives, Bear Spray, Compound Bow and imitation firearm

· $1,050 Canadian currency

· Digital scales and packaging

· Cellular devices

Joseph Crandall, 42 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Psilocybin

· Possession of Cannabis for the purpose of selling

· Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

· Possession of a prohibited weapon – Knife

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on October 24, 2023, to answer to the charges.