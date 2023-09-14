2023 Images Thanksgiving Studio Tour – Featuring Pam And Paul Allen Marchmont Studio Stop Always A Delight

The 2023 Images Thanksgiving Studio Tour artists are proud to present the 40th anniversary tour this fall. The free self-guided tour takes place October 6 to 9 throughout the beautiful rural landscapes of Oro-Medonte, Horseshoe Valley and along the Lake Simcoe shoreline to Orillia.

While there are always new stops and talented artists added to the Images Thanksgiving Studio Tour each year, it is the longstanding artists who make the tour so memorable and exceptional, year after year.

Two of these dedicated artists are Pam and Paul Allen, who work at their home-based studios in the village of Marchmont. Their eclectic homestead and studio has been a favourite stop on the Images Tour for over 30 years.

Pam joined the tour in 1990 and became known for her one-of-a-kind jewellery pieces, along with other unique accessories and works of art featuring found objects. Her husband Paul, who builds custom-designed furniture, joined the tour about 10 years ago and together, they have turned their home and studio space into one of the highlights of the annual Images Tour.

“People enjoy coming to our place,” said Pam. “They love the property.”

“The tour is a lot of fun,” added Paul. “We always have fun decorations and music. Visitors come to see us and our art, but also for the entertainment value!

Participating in the Images Tour has become a tradition for the Allens, who enjoy sharing their art with others.

“Being a part of the Tour helps us to remain within the artistic circle in the area,” explained Pam. “When I first started the tour, I was known as the ‘sausage lady’ (as a result of the family’s sausage business at the time). The tour gives people the opportunity to see us in a different light and react to the art we are creating.”

“As an artist, I often question my ability, as I believe most artists do,” said Pam. “We need positive feedback and reinforcement to keep going. It’s one of the ways we are inspired.”

The Allens especially noticed the lack of interaction with the public during Covid. They described the period of isolation as soul destructing and said they missed having the incentive to create.

“We were unable to share with others and that’s what we like to do – put a smile on somebody’s face,” said Pam.

That is certainly what their art will do this year. Pam will feature her distinctive wall art creations, which are multi-media collages of found objects and vintage items, all put together in beautiful ways. Each work of art tells a story and is one-of-a-kind.

Paul has been designing and building custom furniture and accessories for many years. He has created a following for his artful, one-of-a-kind pieces, all using locally sourced natural materials. Recently Paul has also been making fun and whimsical sculptures using driftwood and found materials.

“People love them,” said Paul. “They’re fun and don’t take up much space. Not everyone needs a new table, but you can always find a corner for something that makes you smile.”

The Allens’ “Stop C” is a must-see location to explore, as are all of the 20 different stops on the tour. Also in the village of Marchmont, you can discover the studio of Dave Beckett (Stop B) where he creates his stunning and award-winning paintings.

The Images Studio Tour takes place October 6 to 9 from 10 am to 5 pm daily. There are 30 artists participating in this year’s tour, including painters, potters, sculptors, photographers, wood turners, jewelers and mixed media artists. Don’t miss this opportunity to support and encourage local artists and enjoy a colourful fall outing. For details, visit the Images Tour website.