Bronze Canada Goose Welcomed At Muskoka Wharf

Today, at Muskoka Wharf, in Central Square, the Town of Gravenhurst formally unveiled a bronze Canada goose sculpture, created by the late Siggy Puchta.

Donated to the municipality by Mr. Puchta’s wife, Eva, the sculpture is one of many works created by the award-winning Canadian artist during his lifetime.

“On behalf of council and all our residents, I thank Mrs. Puchta for this very generous and thoughtful donation. This magnificent piece of work is a welcome addition to our waterfront. I know it will be enjoyed by residents and visitors for years to come,” Mayor Heidi Lorenz said.

Born in Greiz, Germany, Mr. Puchta, the son of a wood carver, came to Canada in 1953 and quickly established himself on the Canadian art scene.

Over five decades, Mr. Puchta developed a significant body of work in wood, stone, and bronze. His creations have been exhibited around the world.

Prominent public designs in Canada include the memorial outside Rogers Centre for Canadian businessman Ted Rogers, and the memorials at Queen’s Park for Ontario’s fallen police officers and firefighters. Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto is home to his statue of Avelino Gomez, one of Canada’s top jockeys.

Other commissioned works include the Fred Gardiner Award, the Marshal McLuhan Distinguished Teacher Award, plus several others.

In the 1960s, Mr. Puchta discovered Muskoka, falling in love with the area, and eventually settled at Walkers Point. He exhibited his work in Muskoka for more than 30 years.

“Muskoka was a very special place for my husband, and it is great to know that he will be remembered here through this installation at the wharf,” Mrs. Puchta said.

Mr. Puchta passed away in 2015. He was 81.