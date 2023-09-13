Located – Bracebridge OPP Search For Missing Hiker

Update – Male located safe.

Members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP K-9 Unit and OPP Aviation Services are searching for a man reported missing in Bracebridge.

Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a missing person call on Lakeshore Drive South in Bracebridge at 2:30 p.m. after their family member, 69-year-old Bruce, did not return from a hike. He was last seen at 9:30 a.m. and is described as 5’10” tall, with a slim build and bald with no facial hair. He was wearing a royal blue rain jacket, running shoes and dark coloured pants.

Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122.