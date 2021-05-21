Toronto Man Charged With Impaired Boating In Honey Harbour

Just after 7 p.m. May 19, 2021 while patrolling the Picnic Island Channel in Honey Harbour, members of the OPP Marine Unit attached to the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the OPP were caused to enter into a drinking and driving investigation after stopping a 205 Monterey vessel for a speeding violation.

As a result of this investigation the vessel operator Samuel Thomas Binnington 26 years of Toronto has been charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operating pleasure craft without copy of licence on board

Operating non-human-powered pleasure craft without prescribed visual signals on board

The accused driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on June 2, 2021.