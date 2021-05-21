2nd Dose COVID-19 Appointments Available For Those Immunized Before March 17 

Anyone who received their first COVID-19 immunization at one of the health unit’s community clinics prior to March 17th and does not have a second dose appointment can now book their second dose appointment on the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit website.

This system is ONLY for those who received their first immunization prior to March 17 and did not have a second dose appointment. Those who received their first dose after March 17th and don’t have a second dose appointment need to wait until the provincial system allows second doses booking. If the system has not been updated, SMDHU will email those eligible with instructions.

For more information about COVID-19 and who is eligible for an appointment, please visit our COVID-19 pages at www.smdhu.org.