Muskoka Long-Term Care Partners Host Care Career Expo

The District of Muskoka, Muskoka Landing, Fairvern and Muskoka Shores are excited to announce the Muskoka Care Career Expo, an online virtual event to connect our community with care-related employment opportunities in Muskoka.

Thursday, May 27, 2021

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Register for the online Muskoka Care Career Expo and connect directly with Care employers hiring now. Visit www.muskoka.on.ca/CareCareerExpo for more information and to register for the Expo.

Who Should Attend?

Is care your calling? If you are someone who craves meaningful employment and is looking for the chance to advance and grow your career in the Care field, please join us at the Muskoka Care Career Expo to learn more about exciting opportunities.

Choosing to follow this path can help you make deep and lasting connections with residents who truly appreciate everything you do in your day-to-day work.

Are you a recent graduate, have a grade 12 diploma or equivalent , or looking for a job that can provide growth and career advancement?

Does this sound like you? If you have always wanted to start a fulfilling and rewarding career in Care, providing residents with a better quality of life each and every day – now has never been a better time to start. Are you ready to make a difference?

What to expect at the Muskoka Care Career Expo

The Muskoka Care Career Expo will bring together interested job seekers with hiring Care employers in Muskoka. Learn how to start and grow your Care career – you may even land a job on the spot!

By registering to attend the Muskoka Care Career Expo, attendees can choose to:

learn more about Care careers available in Muskoka

meet and ask questions with workers in the Care field

understand responsibilities and meaningful impacts you can have on your community

interact with local employers in the healthcare field, hiring now

apply for jobs and set up interviews with employers

To find out more about the current Care career opportunities and explore job descriptions, please visit: