Toronto Councilor Thompson’s Case In Bracebridge Postponed

The defence for Scarborough Centre Councilor Michael Thompson made its first appearance before a Bracebridge court Tuesday morning via Zoom and will resume in a month.

Thompson faces two counts of sexual assault in connection with an incident at a Muskoka cottage in July of this year.

Thompson’s lawyer, Jennifer Brevorka, told the court that the defence had received disclosure late Monday afternoon and requested that the case be spoken to in four weeks’ time.

Justice Herbert B. Radtke granted this request and scheduled the next court appearance for November 29th.

Despite the charges, Thompson was reelected to Toronto City Council for a sixth time with 55 per cent of the vote.