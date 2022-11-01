OPP Find Impaired Driver In Penetanguishene

Community members keep the pressure on suspected impaired drivers by calling into the OPP Communications Centre and reporting their observations of possible impaired drivers on area roadways.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a call at 5:10 p.m. October 29, 2022, on Lafontaine Road, Penetanguishene and stopped the suspect vehicle.

Upon speaking with the female driver, the officers entered into an impaired driving investigation resulting in criminal driving offences for Cheryl Lesperance 41 years of Tiny Township as follows.

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

and further was summoned to Provincial Court for a number of Provincial offences related charges.

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 10, 2022 and as well, faces 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines and a seven day vehicle impound.